TikTok Taylor Swift Look-Alike Who Was Invited to Grammys Claims She Was Abruptly Disinvited After Arriving to LA

A viral Taylor Swift look-alike claims she was disinvited to the Grammys immediately after landing in Los Angeles for the awards show this weekend.

On Wednesday (Feb. 1), TikTok star Ashley Leechin, who bears a striking resemblance to the Midnights singer, announced that she was "partnering with the 2023 Grammys" and would be attending the awards show Sunday (Feb. 5).

In a later video, she alleged that media company Sweety High had partnered with her to promote the Grammys.

However, on Friday (Feb. 3), Leechin posted a follow-up TikTok with the caption, "'It’s Hollywood ... it happens all the time,' they said … well I just landed in Los Angeles but OKAY."

The video showed Leechin looking distraught and sighing while standing next to her luggage.

In another video set to audio of a man asking "What's your biggest fear?" Leechin wrote:

Getting invited to the Grammys as one of the very few chosen to walk the red carpet [two] weeks prior, being told to make a video to say I am 'partnering with the Grammys' by a deadline date specified in the contract, spending [$2,000] on a dress, apparel, lodging, childcare, etc. .... landing in Los Angeles and being told (as I am taxiing) that there are no more tickets and I will not be able to attend.

"I thought being scammed by a man who had [an] obsession with Taylor Swift was bad but….this…this tops the cake," she captioned the clip.

In a subsequent TikTok, Leechin claimed that Sweety High reached out to her on Jan. 18 via Instagram direct messages, asking her to partner with them for the Grammys. Leechin shared alleged screenshots of the exchange.

Leechin claimed that the following day, a team member from the company called her and explained that her travel accommodations wouldn't be covered, but that she could walk the red carpet and would receive a ticket to the awards show.

"She specifically told me no flight was going to be paid for, my lodging needed to be out of my own pocket, and that they don't promise any compensation," Leechin alleged.

Leechin also said she asked the company if she could bring her husband, who is her acting manager, but was allegedly told they would discuss the matter later.

In the comments section, Leechin replied to another user by promising more information to come soon.

"They [Sweety High] invited multiple content creators as well as myself. Part II to come," she commented.