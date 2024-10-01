Tiny Robots Injected Into Your Body Are the Latest Healthcare Breakthrough

Robots are our future. We hear it all the time. Are you ready for teeny, tiny robots to be injected into your body in the name of healthcare?

With research, trial and error, advancements in scientific technology and medicine all in the name of health, prevention, treatment, and cures it shouldn't be a surprise that robotics is advancing, too.

According to The Independent, an army of these itsy, bitsy nanobots are literally injected into our bodies to perform complicated medical tasks. At the moment, engineers and scientists are focusing on fighting aneurysms and blood clots in the brain.

Blood Clot Brain Getty Images loading...

It's all happening at the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering where a team of scientists created magnetic nanobots made up of blood-clotting drugs. According to the BBC, doctors would guide these tiny bots through the patient's artery to the exact part of the body they're needed.

Once the tiny bots were in position, the researchers used magnets to cluster them together and heat them so they melt, releasing a healing drug at the precise point where it can be most effective.

These nanobots are twentieth the size of a single red blood cell so billions would be used at a time and let doctors see exactly what's going on inside our bodies.

Surgery with fewer risks and pinpoint accuracy in hard-to-reach parts of the body is making this a new frontier in healthcare without having to navigate tricky parts of the brain with current methods. According to the BBC, these baby bots could even transport drugs through the body to exact locations and then released without worry that they leak.

These injectable robots should also dramatically lower the reliance on implants and anti-blood-clotting drugs which come with their own set of potential problems. Using these baby bots to remove blood clots and treat stroke victims is also showing promise according to The Independent.

