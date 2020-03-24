Todrick Hall slammed Kim Kardashian while defending Taylor Swift amid their newly-reignited feud.

The singer and YouTube star had some choice words for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after she called "Lover" hitmaker a liar and accused her of being "self-serving" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I CANNOT STAND THIS WOMAN!" Hall wrote on his Instagram Stories Tuesday (March 24) after Kardashian's Twitter rant. "1. Taylor didn't reignite anything, Kris [Jenner] probably leaked this footage for her damn self. 2. After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina, I HIGHLY doubt that you're embarrassed NOW to respond to this. 3. Just apologize you self-absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef."

"She was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact," he continued, referencing the 2016 leaked call with Kanye West.

Hall then addressed the part in which the reality star compares Swift and West and says her husband has "every right to document his musical journey and process" just like Swift did in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

"Difference is, Taylor had everyone featured in her documentary sign releases and here's a crazy concept SHE TOLD THEM THAT THEY WERE BEING FILMED AND RECORDED," he argued.

"Don't know Kim, only met her one and to be honest, she was kind. I'll give her that. But this is not the example she should be setting for her children or her audience," he added. "To belittle what she's done to my friend is disrespectful at this point. Would it be SOOOO difficult for her to just say 'I'm sorry Taylor.'"

You can check out all of Hall's Instagram Stories about Kardashian, below: