Taylor Swift's publicist fired back at Kim Kardashian after the reality star accused the singer of lying about her leaked 2016 phone call with Kanye West.

Tree Paine, who has been the Lover hitmaker's publicist for years, clapped back at Kardashian with a statement of her own Monday (March 23) just hours after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on a lengthy rant on Twitter. Not only did Kardashian accuse Swift of "self-serving" but she claimed she "lied through her publicist."

"I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement," Paine responded. "Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account," she wrote in her statement. "She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric 'I made that bitch famous.'"

Kardashian has not yet responded to Paine's statement and chances are she won't since she ended her original Twitter rant with: "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares."

As previously reported, Kardashian and Swift's infamous feud was reignited this weekend after the entire call between the pop star and the rapper, in which the two discuss his "Famous" song, was leaked online.

A couple of days later, Swift took to her Instagram Stories to address the leaked video while calling for fans to donate to Feeding America during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

She wrote, "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)."