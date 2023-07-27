Tori Kelly Addresses Sudden Hospitalization: ‘It’s Been a Scary Few Days’

Tori Kelly is breaking her silence after being hospitalized earlier in this week.

In a handwritten note shared to her social media, the "missin u" singer addressed her health and provided an update to fans about new music.

"Hi friends, as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me," the singer wrote.

Kelly also shared that plans to promote her new EP, Tori, have been changed. However, the project will still arrive on Friday (July 28) as promised.

"Of course I'm heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP. But I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!" she continued.

See her full statement below:

Kelly was rushed to the hospital Sunday (July 23) after she collapsed while out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, where doctors found blood clots in her legs and lungs.

On Wednesday (July 26), Kelly's husband gave an update on his wife's health, announcing his wife is "not fully out of the woods but we see the sun."

"Just waiting on a few more answers [from doctors]," André Murillo added.