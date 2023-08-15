Tori Kelly Announces Tour Just Weeks After Hospitalization: See the Dates!

Tori Kelly is hitting the road on a brand new tour!

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the singer announced her upcoming Take Control Tour will begin in September, just weeks after a health scare landed her in the hospital.

The Take Control Tour will kick off Sept. 10 in Toronto, and includes stops in Chicago, New York City and Atlanta before it wraps up Sept. 26 in Los Angeles.

"It's been too long! The #takecontroltour is here," Kelly announced on social media.

See the full Take Control Tour dates below:

On July 23, Kelly was hospitalized after she fainted while out to dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

Prior to collapsing, Kelly alerted her friends that she was experiencing an abnormally fast heartbeat.

Kelly's friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood, where doctors found blood clots in the "Paper Hearts" singer's legs and lungs.

Following her release from the hospital, Kelly addressed the "scary" ordeal in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," the singer explained in a handwritten note shared on social media.

Kelly's new EP, Tori, was released on July 28.