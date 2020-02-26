Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly Team Up at Karaoke Night: Watch

Demi Lovato Ariana Grande and Tori Kelly had an epic karaoke session together seemingly on Tuesday night (Feb. 25).

The powerhouse vocalists attended a party at the Saddle Ranch that reportedly celebrated Yael Braun (their manager Scooter Braun's wife) becoming an American citizen. Yael was born in South Africa and raised in Vancouver. She co-founded the organization F--k Cancer after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She married Scooter in 2014. They share three children together.

On the singers' Instagram stories they all congratulated Yael before attendees shared videos of the karaoke session. Scooter himself got in on the action and performed Boyz II Men's classic "I'll Make Love To You" while donning an "America" shirt complete with a bandana and cowboy hat.

Lovato and Kelly busted out the National Anthem for Yael while Grande videotaped the duo. Grande then performed Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA" for the crowd who sang along.

Justin Bieber was also in attendance. Although no videos of him performing karaoke surfaced, he did ride a mechanical bull and quickly went viral for it.

Watch the karaoke session, below.