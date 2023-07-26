Tori Kelly's husband, André Murillo, gave an update on the singer after she was hospitalized for blood clots.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," Murillo wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday (July 26).

"Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," he said, adding a sincere message to Kelly's fans, saying: "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

As PopCrush previously reported, the 30-year-old singer was hospitalized and in "really serious" condition after she fainted on Sunday (July 23).

Prior to collapsing, Kelly alerted her friends that she was experiencing an abnormally fast heartbeat. TMZ reported she was "out for a while" after fainting.

Her friends immediately drove her to Cedars-Sinai hospital in West Hollywood.

According to the tabloid, doctors found blood clots in the "Paper Hearts" singer's legs and lungs. They are reportedly still trying to determine if there are clots by her heart.

On Tuesday (July 25), Murillo took to social media to share lyrics from his wife's song with Justin Bieber, "Where Do I Fit In," according to Page Six, giving an insight to how he has been feeling.

"When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side," the lyrics state.

The former American Idol contestant announced earlier this year that she would be releasing her new EP Tori on July 28.

This would mark her first original work since 2020’s Solitude EP and A Tori Kelly Christmas album.