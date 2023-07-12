Tori Spelling and her five children are reportedly staying in a motel following the TV star's split from estranged husband Dean McDermott.

According to Page Six, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is "believed to be staying at a $100-a-night motel in the Los Angeles area."

Paparazzi recently snapped Spelling, wearing low-rise blue plants with a chic, black mesh crop top, leaving a roadside motel with her children in tow.

Spelling and McDermott share five children together: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.

The True Tori star isn't ready to throw in the towel on her marriage quite yet, however. Sources claim she is telling friends their split is only "temporary."

"Tori packed a few bags, loaded up the kids, and is staying with a friend. She says it’s temporary, that she just needed to get away from Dean," an insider told RadarOnline.

Despite Spelling's reported desire to salvage the relationship, the source added McDermott "wants out" of their 17-year marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2006.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on June 17, McDermott, who stars on Chopped Canada, announced he and Spelling had called it quits.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling with their children.