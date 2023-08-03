Tori Spelling is reportedly staying in an RV with her children amid a string of financial woes as well as a mold infestation in her home.

A source allegedly close to Spelling told Entertainment Tonight that Spelling has been "struggling" with money in the wake of her split from estranged husband Dean McDermott.

"Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking. The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," the source claimed.

The source added that Spelling is treating the RV stay as "a mini vacation rather than a living situation," but that her "financial troubles are real."

In May, Spelling revealed an inspector found an "extreme" toxic mold infestation in her home that was causing health issues for her family.

"Has anyone ever been [through] mold infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy-like symptoms too and, like my poor Finn, skin rashes as well," she wrote on Instagram.

The report that Spelling and her five kids are staying in an RV comes after the actress was recently spotted staying at a motel. Spelling was snapped by paparazzi leaving a Los Angeles-area roadside motel believed to charge $100 per night.

Following her high-profile split from McDermott, Spelling's friends are reportedly worried about the actress' well-being.

"Tori has not been returning calls and has kind of gone AWOL, which has her close friends worried sick," a source told Daily Mail.

McDermott announced his and Spelling's split via a since-deleted Instagram post in June.

Spelling and McDermott share five kids: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.