Travis Kelce Says It Would Be a ‘Great Honor’ for Taylor Swift-Hating Donald Trump to Attend Super Bowl

Many Taylor Swift fans are very displeased after Travis Kelce said it would be a "great honor" for Donald Trump to attend the Super Bowl, despite his hateful comments toward the singer.

"That’s awesome. It’s a great honor," he told reporters at a press conference of Trump's reported attendance this weekend, according to videos posted across social media on Wednesday (Feb. 5), per USA Today.

"I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool," he elaborated.

According to Page Six, it was confirmed on Tuesday (Feb. 5) that Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 9).

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's Beaded Leg Chain Is the Talk of the Grammys

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are also expected to attend.

On his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis discussed his previous visit to the White House with teammate Patrick Mahomes after an invitation from Joe Biden.

"Anytime I get a chance to be recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point we get acknowledged … I’m doing it every time no matter who’s up there at the helm,” he said.

"No matter what’s going on in this world, it’s just such a cool opportunity," he added.

However, some fans are outraged over Travis' comments, considering that in September 2024, Trump wrote "I hate Taylor Swift" on social media.

"Why is Travis lowkey always setting Taylor up sjshdhjsjsj can he just keep his mouth sometimes," one fan tweeted.

"Travis deserves any backlash he gets for that Trump answer idgaf," another fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and criticized the unauthorized use of an AI portrayal of herself on Trump's campaign website.

"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.