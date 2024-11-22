Taylor Swift’s NFL Boyfriend Travis Kelce Jokes About Having Kids

Travis Kelce has joked that he should have children to "become brilliant."

The 35-year-old NFL player, who is in a relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, quipped he will think about starting a family after Ryan Fitzpatrick, one of the celebrity contestants on his quiz show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, claimed parenthood makes people "wiser."

During this week's episode of the Prime Video series, Travis asked: “Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

Former NFL star Ryan replied: “Just have a baby," to which the audience cheered.

Meanwhile, Travis' beau Taylor is unlikely to join him and his family for Thanksgiving later this month, according to his mom Donna.

The 34-year-old singer spent last holiday without the Kansas City Chiefs star, and due to her "busy" schedule with her Eras Tour, his mom doesn't believe she will be joining them this year.

When asked if they were planning a big family feast, Donna insisted they are not doing much as Travis has a football game the following day.

Speaking on the Today show, she said: “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family.

“Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

And when quizzed on whether the "All Too Well" hit-maker will be joining them, she replied: "She’s kinda busy right now.”

Taylor is in Canada for the final shows of her record-breaking tour, with her last date before Thanksgiving being Nov. 23 in Toronto, before returning to the stage on Dec. 6.