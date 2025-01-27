Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Lovingly Embrace as Chiefs Head to Third Consecutive Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift lovingly celebrated the Chiefs AFC Championship win this weekend with a big smooch.

Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl… again!

Travis Kelce + Taylor Swift Lovingly Embrace As Chiefs Head to Third-Straight Super Bowl Jamie Squire, Getty Images loading...

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 Sunday (Jan. 26), securing their spot at Super Bowl LIX.

Covered in red and yellow confetti, the tight end gave a celebratory speech at Arrowhead Stadium, breaking out into song.

"Hey, before you guys get out of here..." Kelce teased the crowd, before singing the chorus of the song "Get Down Tonight" by KC & The Sunshine Band.

"Just do a little dance. Make a little love," he sang as the "Shake It Off" singer and his mom, Donna Kelce, adoringly watched.

Swift sported head-to-toe Louis Vuitton as she watched the game in a private suite alongside the athlete's mom and her own mother, Andrea.

Taylor Swift Arriving at Arrowhead Stadium AFC Championship Game David Eulitt / Jamie Squire, Getty Images loading...

Kelce and the Chiefs are heading to New Orleans, where the 2025 Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 9 at The Caesars Superdome.

If they win, they will become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will take the field during the Hlftime Show with special guest SZA.

