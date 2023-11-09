Glaring Continuity Errors From 25 Popular TV Series

The amount of work that goes into creating a TV series—from conception to greenlight, pre-production, and debut—is likely unfathomable to the average viewer. And with that much work, plot holes and continuity errors are bound to pop up in your favorite shows.

Hey, you try keeping your stories straight on a series spanning years, maybe even decades, with constantly shifting directors, writers, casts, and crew. Continuity errors can range from conflicting characters' backstories (Friends) to disappearing and reappearing objects (Peaky Blinders) to actors mixing up their characters' names with their own (Supernatural)—which may be slightly less forgivable. Viewers can easily overlook or even not notice narrative and physical fumbles. Still, sometimes the mistakes are enough to generate fan outrage, with the showrunners even going back and fixing the error after the episode already aired in extreme cases.

To look back on some of the most memorable mistakes in TV history, Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile a list of 25 of the most glaring continuity errors from some of the most popular TV series. At the end of the day, even the most prestige HBO series can accidentally leave a Starbucks cup frame.