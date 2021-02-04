25 Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show Moments Ever

Aside from heart-stopping football plays, the Super Bowl has delivered some of the most iconic moments in music history.

In the early days of the Super Bowl, which kicked off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967, marching bands would entertain the crowd during the halftime break. By the '80s, the marching band tradition had evolved into more of a spectacle, with A-list artists, actors and musicians taking the Halftime Show stage with large, showstopping productions.

Over the decades, the Halftime Show has seen its fair share of controversies, such as Janet Jackson's unfortunate wardrobe malfunction or M.I.A. flipping the bird live on television. On the other hand, the Halftime Show has also given NFL fans and casual viewers alike some of the most surreal and exciting collaborations, such as the team-up between *NSYNC, Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.

Below, discover the 25 most iconic, controversial, and unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show moments ever.