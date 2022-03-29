Urban Outfitters Selling ‘First Legal Psychedelic’ Gone Viral on TikTok

Next time you're shopping at Urban Outfitters and feeling a little adventurous, you'll be able to pick up a product that has been billed as the "first legal psychedelic."

The retailer is now stocking a brand of carbonated beverages called Psychedelic Water, which you may have seen on TikTok before. Cans of the drink are now available to purchase inside 130 brick and mortar stores across the U.S. and on the Urban Outfitters website, according to a press release.

Psychedelic Water announced the development on social media. "Urban Outfitters is psychedelic," they wrote in an Instagram post.

Check out the announcement and scroll through the gallery of photos to see if you can pick up Psychedelic Water at your local Urban Outfitters below:

The brand also shared an advert on TikTok to announce the new partnership. The sun-dappled, beach-side video features Psychedelic Water's signature holographic cans and some appropriately cool outfits.

Check that out below:

If the product has not come to a store in a city near you, you'll still be able to pick it up online.

At the time of publication, Urban Outfitters has what appears to be individual cans of the brand's Prickly Pear and Oolong+Orange Blossom flavors available for purchase on its website.

Psychedelic Water's website also lists several other online or brick and mortar retailers that stock the product. That includes Amazon and Walmart (online only) and Foxtrot and Erewhon Market (online and in stores). Of course, you can also snag a case — including a sampler pack that features three of the four available flavors — on the brand's website, too.

Here's a bit more information about Psychedelic Water and what to expect if you pick up a case.

What Is Psychedelic Water?

Psychedelic Water is billed as a legal psychedelic beverage that is made with ingredients including kava root, damiana leaf and green tea leaf extract.

According to a press release, "Psychedelic Water’s breakthrough formulation allows for a state of mind to help express your authentic and inspired self."

The product is described as an alternative to alcohol that provides a "mild, calming sensation that simply make[s] you feel good without any mental inhibition." It also avoids the next day hangover, according to the brand's FAQ page.

Importantly, Psychedelic Water claims the beverage does not induce hallucinations. It's not that sort of psychedelic.

The product is currently available in four flavors: Prickly Pear, Hibiscus+Lime, Blackberry+Yuzu and Oolong+Orange Blossom and has attracted attention on social media platforms including TikTok.

What Do You Feel When You Drink Psychedelic Water?

Apparently, you'll feel "a tingling sensation on the tongue" after drinking the beverage. The brand claims that more effects should kick in within 5 to 25 minutes of drinking a can.

Like any other substance, the effects will differ a bit from person to person. However, a general description from the brand claims: "Stress will melt away and you’ll start to feel happy inside."

How Old Do You Need to Be to Buy Psychedelic Water?

Unlike with alcohol, there does not appear to be an age limit to purchase Psychedelic Water.

Although it differs from alcohol, there are some things to keep in mind.

The FAQ section notes that Psychedelic Water is not safe for anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding. Additionally, you should not drive after ingesting the beverage, and it should not be mixed with alcohol.

Another thing to keep in mind: The brand recommends not ingesting more than two cans a day in their FAQ section.