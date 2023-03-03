U.S. Presidents With Mullets Go Viral in Hilarious Twitter Thread

A thread of AI-generated U.S. presidents with mullets has gone viral on Twitter, and it might just be the best thing on the internet right now.

It's indisputable that the mullet is one of the most iconic hairstyles ever, as well as one of the most controversial. The mullet's rise to fame and fall from grace cannot be ignored.

But if you've ever wondered what your favorite (or least favorite) president would like sporting the iconic "business in the front, party in the back" 'do, now you can.

READ MORE: Why Does Gen Z Think Jackie Kennedy Ate Sheet Metal?

Featuring leaders from Abraham Lincoln to Joe Biden and George Washington, Cam Harless — who is now selling posters of his quirky creations — used AI to create the striking images, a handful of which are just a little scary. (Dwight D. Eisenhower looks like he bites.)

Take a look at a select few below, and scroll through the entire Twitter thread to see the whole batch of mullet-rocking presidents.

The mullet was an "It" hairstyle especially in the '80s and '90s.

The look was largely popularized by celebrities such as David Bowie, Billy Idol, Kiefer Sutherland and the Beastie Boys.

The latter even released a song called "Mullet Head" in 1994.

"Number one on the side and don't touch the back / Number six on the top and don't cut it wack, Jack," the hip-hop group rap on the track.

Are you working on growing a mullet? Share your 'do by connecting with PopCrush on Facebook or Twitter.