Utah Father and Daughter Killed After Bulldozer Falls on Their Car

A Utah CEO and his 16-year-old daughter were killed by a fallen bulldozer on the highway on July 6.

According to a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol, a mini bulldozer broke free from a tow truck during a turn and landed on Richard Hendrickson and his daughter Sally's GMC pickup truck.

"The adult male driver and one juvenile female passenger were pronounced dead on the scene," the statement said, adding that two other adult passengers were transported safely off the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic and sudden passing of our CEO and President, Richard David Hendrickson in a car accident. This heartbreaking incident also claimed the life of one of his daughters, Sally," his company, Lifetime Products, said in their statement.

READ MORE: Woman Grief-Stricken After Receiving Text From Late Father's Cell

"Richard was more than a company leader – he was also a visionary and a friend to many within our business and the wider community. He was truly special in his ability to respectfully engage others, regardless of their position or level within the supply chain. His ability to connect with people bound all of his other talents together in a very special way," the statement continued.

They shared that Hendrickson began at the company as a welder but quickly moved up the ranks.

"He was one of my most trusted and cherished friends and will be sorely missed. Lifetime will not be the same without him. My love and heartfelt sympathy go out to his dear family," founder Barry Mower said.

"Richard was a friend and incredible leader. We are heartbroken by his tragic passing with his daughter Sally. We mourn with the surviving members of his family and pray they will find comfort and healing," Utah governor Spencer Cox tweeted.

The company's statement revealed that Richard and Sally are survived by his wife and three other children.