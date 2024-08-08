Cucumber Salad Is the Latest Craze Thanks to This Viral TikToker

Cucumber salad is the latest viral trend on TikTok thanks to this one person in particular.

The user goes by the name @logagm, and he posts several videos of him either eating cucumbers or making various dishes with the delicious vegetable. He has been making videos about the vegetable for a while now, and his videos have racked up millions of views each in the process.

In the first of his mesmerizing cucumber salads to go viral, he starts off his video by saying that "Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber" before he then uses a mandoline to slice the cucumber and place it into a container.

To flavor the vegetable he adds various seasonings and sauces such as: soy sauce, fish sauce, sugar, green onions, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds and MSG. The salad is as simple as that.

"It’s so easy and delicious," he says after making the cucumber salad.

He is not the only one that loves the cucumber videos as the video he made about the vegetable with the most views has gone on to reach 20 million views.

One of the more interesting combinations that he has made involves peanut butter, soy sauce, chili crunch, rice wine vinegar, garlic, sesame and MSG.

People in the comments section of the post had a lot to say about the TikTok user and his love of cucumbers.

"Man is single handedly carrying the cucumber market rn," one person said.

"I dint know how I got on cucumber-tok but thank you algorithm, commented someone else.

"I need a cucumber cook book plz," begged one TikTok user.

"I don’t like cucumbers but i find myself craving it bc of these videos," read another comment.

The TikTok user has over 4.3 million followers now.