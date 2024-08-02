Viral ‘Prison Pizza’ Food Hack on TikTok is Making Stomachs Bubble

A man on TikTok is going viral for his creation of "prison pizza" and it is causing stomachs to churn.

In the video posted by the user @tommywinkler, the user makes his own version of the pizza. To do so, he uses crushed crackers and freeze-dried noodles in a bag. He then pours in some boiling hot water.

From there, he seals the bag and proceeds to mix it together to create a dough. After the mixture is combined, he pours it onto a plate and adds canned sauce as well as cheese to it.

It didn't end there, because he continued to add toppings like pepperoni and cheese cubes. To cook it, he puts the pizza in the microwave for five minutes.

Once it was done, he tried a piece and appeared to enjoy it based on his facial expressions.

READ MORE: Viral ‘Fluffy Coke’ Drink Trend Sweeps TikTok with Just 2 Ingredients

People in the comments section of the video could not believe what he made and how he made it.

"Former convict here that ain't prison pizza," one person commented.

"Bros dying inside," joked someone else.

"So much indigestion," quipped another user.

"Prison don’t have microwave so how to do it correctly," read a separate comment.

"This is not what i ate in prison," added a different person.

Winkler has a massive following on TikTok. He has over 10 million followers and his videos regularly get millions of views. This prison pizza one alone got over 1 million views.

It is also worth noting that this is not his first time making "prison" food as he has also tried his hand at a prison burrito and taffy.