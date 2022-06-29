Viral TikTok Claims This Eyeliner Trick Will Make People Fall in Love With You

TikTok creator Michelle Diaz brought her viral eyeliner trick back to TikTok in a new stitch video.

The video she stitched was captioned, "The ONE day I didn't put white eyeliner dots on my inner corners for work, happened to be the first day made less than $175 in tips... coincidence? I think not."

Diaz then appeared over screenshots of reports about the trick claiming it "hypnotizes" people and will make someone fall in love with you.

A commenter said, "No cause this look singlehandedly saved my life."

Meanwhile, others chimed in with their own twists on the trend, like using highlighter or rhinestones instead of eyeliner.

Another person said, "I can confirm getting many compliments."

"I did this and 3 boys started venting their life stories to me it was shocking," another person said.

The stitched video has over five million views, and a follow-up tutorial has racked up almost 900 thousand.

"I actually made this trend viral back in 2021," Diaz says, "I like to use the Nyx Epic Wear eyeliner. This is the easiest way to make your makeup pop."

All you have to do is create small dots directly beneath your eyes, above the eyelids, and in both corners to create the hypnotizing effect of the white dot trick.

"I discovered that for some reason men get drawn to them and that's why they went viral," Diaz concluded.

Whether or not the trick is actually hypnotizing, it still seems to be a makeup trend that tons of people are drawn to and swear by.