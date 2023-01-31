A woman's iconic handling of a seemingly misogynistic and super awkward work incident has gone majorly viral on TikTok with over 13 million views as of publishing.

Whitney, who works in corporate sales, posted a video of her confronting a male vendor after he inadvertently sent her a group chat in which he and his colleagues made inappropriate comments about her.

"When a vendor accidentally shares his group teams chat and it's all nasty things about me. It's 2023, can this stop?" Whitney explained via text in the clip.

The video shows her asking to work with a different sales rep moving forward as she lets the vendor know she saw what he and his colleagues said about her.

"First of all, if we're going to continue working together, I want to work with a woman sales representative because I don't want to have to see locker room talk about myself when we're sharing screens," she tells him.

"I know that was a mistake, but I don't wanna see [it]," Whitney adds, while the man on the other side of the call refers to the incident as "inexcusable."

"It’s rough being a woman in a male dominated field," Whitney captioned the clip.

Watch below:

In the comments section, viewers applauded Whitney's handling of the situation and celebrated her for standing up for herself.

"You rock!" Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank commented.

"I’m hearing it’s 'inexcusable' and no apology as he doesn’t want to accept the fault…" another person pointed out.

In a follow-up video, Whitney revealed the apology email she received from the company, which only made them look worse as they told her they "do not have anyone skilled enough to assist you that is a female."

"Red flag, red flag! Don't you see that as a problem?" Whitney said of the email.

"It's pretty much an 'I'm sorry I got caught' email. It doesn't seem sincere. It doesn't come across as genuine. It doesn't say what actions they're taking," she continued, explaining she would "love" to see the company enroll its employees in "some sexual harassment training" and "maybe not hire misogynistic pr---s."

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist," Whitney quipped.

In another update video, Whitney revealed she had been contacted by the VP of sales "basically to save the sale."

She explained that the man's apology still didn't seem genuine, even over the phone, and that the only action he planned to take was "talking to HR."

Whitney also shared that she will no longer be working with the prospective vendor and that her company supports her decision to not work with other businesses that don't support women.