Twins Go Viral After Being Born in Different Years

Twins tend to share everything with each other. Obviously, for most sets that can be traced all the way back to their birthdays. However, this is not the case for a set of twins who were not only born on different days and months, but also in different years.

Greenfield, Calif. mom Fatima Madrigal gave birth to fraternal twins at Natividad Medical Center as the clock was ticking down on 2021 this past weekend.

She gave birth to her son Alfredo first. He arrived at 11:45 PM on Dec. 31, 2021. His sister Aylin checked in 15 minutes later, at 12 AM, Jan.1, 2022, right on the dot.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," Madrigal said in a press release shared with the Daily Mail. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Check out a photo of the adorable newborn twins below:

Madrigal has three other children — a son and two daughters. She told the publication that her eldest son is particularly happy to welcome a brother into the family. The new additions are in good health and expected to come home in the near future.

The Daily Mail notes that about 120,000 sets of twins are born in the United States every year. However, Alfredo and Aylin's story is relatively unique.

While it admittedly isn't common for twins to be born on different days, let alone in different years, Alfredo and Aylin are not totally unique in this feat. In fact, twins Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello and Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello did them one up. How so? They were also born in different decades!

Joslyn was born on Dec. 31, 2019 while Jaxon waited until Jan. 1, 2020 to make an appearance, according to ABC News. They were born in Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital in Indiana and recently turned 2.

The New York Post notes that the birth of another pair of twins even managed to one-up Joslyn and Jaxon. Julie Wallman of Indianapolis, Ind. gave birth to Jacob Wellman on Dec. 31, 1999. His sister Jordan arrived in a different millennium on Jan. 1, 2000. For anyone keeping track, they'd be in their twenties now.

We don't know about you, but we totally think these sets of twins should meet up for a really cool photo.