A Very Scary Aspect of the Latest Virus Rapidly Spiking Across the Country

Do you have any friends who have the flu or a nasty head cold right now? What about COVID? While those are all common, the Norovirus seems to be the most prominent right now as it rapidly spreads across the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whether you live in the South, call the Northeast or Midwest home, or reside in sunny Southern California, every region of the country has seen a big spike in this virus.

Literally, everywhere in the country is experiencing an influx of cases. You may more commonly call the Norovirus the stomach bug or the stomach flu and it spreads easily from person to person.

Blood sample positive with Norovirus jarun011 loading...

But here's something I didn't know about viruses. I thought viruses needed a human to survive only lasting on hard surfaces touched by an infectious person for a few hours and not lasting long airborne.

According to the website Best Life Online, we can contract the Norovirus simply by eating or drinking something that is contaminated with the bug.

If you come into contact with it you'll most likely start feeling the symptoms within a day or two according to the CDC.

Stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, dehydration, and a fever are all symptoms albeit you may not have all of them. You'll feel like complete sh*t.

Hand sanitizer won't do a thing for you during this highly contagious spread across the country because alcohol doesn't kill the virus so make sure you're washing your hands more than normal according to the CDC.

