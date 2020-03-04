Wait, Is Katy Perry Pregnant?

Katy Perry is gearing up to premiere her single and music video for "Never Worn White," but some fans are focusing on another surprise she may have up her sleeve.

The pop star made the announcement on Wednesday (March 4) that she would be premiering the song itself, the music video and host a fan Q&A session on YouTube at 9 PM PT, tonight.

"You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite," the 35-year-old tweeted. "Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30 pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premieres at 9 pm PT!"

Along with the announcement, Perry shared a four-second video teaser from the music video. The short clips showed Perry looking angelic against a heavenly sky backdrop before it flashed to another scene where she is covered in a floral arrangement, complete with a flower hat.

The teaser ends with a quick snapshot of Perry donning a white dress while holding her stomach. The last scene caused fans to speculate that she's pregnant in real life or for the story line of the music video.

Perry is reportedly working on her fifth studio album and has released the non-album singles "Never Really Over," "Small Talk" and "Harleys In Hawaii" since the debut of her fourth studio album, Witness.