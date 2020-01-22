Viewers Are Convinced Wendy Williams Passed Gas During Her Televised Talk Show

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a man getting caught cheating with his side chick, Wendy Williams (maybe) letting one rip on TV and more, below!

Did Wendy Williams Fart on TV?

Fans are convinced the talk show queen passed a little gas during a segment on her daytime show. Maybe her stomach was just grumbling? Watch below.

Thousands of Seniors Go Entire Week Without Talking To Anyone

According to research conducted by OnePoll, 1 in 5 citizens over the age of 64 will have a conversation with no more than just three people over the span of an entire week! That equals 2.6 million people who don't get to enjoy regular human contact on a daily basis. (via Study Finds)

Rapper Gets Job at Amazon So He Can Put His Mixtape Stickers on Packages

This is the definition of a hustle: An Amazon employee says he got a job at the company just so he could post stickers promoting his mixtape on the packages. (via iHeart)

Instagram Model Posts Video of Herself Having Panic Attack

Everyone is talking about this video that this Instagram model posted of herself having a panic attack. Her name is Kharina K and she has nearly 100,000 followers on the platform. Kharina was being filmed for something else when the panic attack came on — and the cameras kept rolling. She originally had no intention of releasing the footage but later felt that sharing it might bring more awareness about mental health.

Former NBA Player Homeless Video Goes Viral

Former NBA Player Delonte West was trending the past few days after a video of him getting beat up in the street went viral. According to TMZ, there have been similar episodes involving Delonte, who has reportedly been spotted begging for change in Maryland and looking disheveled in Texas. Now out of the NBA, he is homeless and allegedly suffering from substance abuse. After the video went viral people called on the NBA to help out one of their own. Reportedly, the NBA did reach out to his family and offered some help. (via TMZ)

Alicia Keys Is Going on Tour

Following her upcoming stint hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys will be heading out on her Alicia: The World Tour run! Check out her full 2020 tour dates, below.

July 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

July 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 2 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 5 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

August 7 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

August 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 11 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 14 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

August 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 18 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

August 21 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 25 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 27 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

August 30 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

August 31 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 2 - Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

September 4 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

September 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 11 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

September 15 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

September 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 19 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

September 20 - Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

September 22 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena