What Are Dabloons? Learn About The New Viral TikTok Craze

Cats are taking over the TikTok economy!

TikTokers have come together to create a roleplaying game where they collect fictional currency called "Dabloons." After collecting the "cash," they then spend it on virtual and/or imaginary items ranging from soup to more elaborate and unique items, like a cat-shark hybrid costume.

According to Know Your Meme, the trend began after the Instagram account @Catz.jpeg, created a meme of a black cat with an outstretched paw with the caption, "+4 dabloons" back in 2021.

The adorable photo quickly caught on and in October of 2022, it reached peak popularity. The #Dabloons hashtag has almost half a billion views on TikTok. Although it was created as just a photo, it soon became a roleplay game where people keep track of their fictional cash that is based on the Spanish coin "Doubloon" that was used in the sixteenth century.

So, how do you get Dabloons? By finding a video on TikTok or another social media platform that someone else has created of a cat offering you a certain amount of Dabloons. There isn't any specific method or app to track the amount of Dabloons you come across by watching the videos, or what exactly you "purchase" from your bank. You could even claim that you have an infinite amount of Dabloons, you'd just be cheating yourself and the fictional game.

How do you purchase something with Dabloons? You come across a video of a cat saying, "Hello traveller," before revealing its stock of goods. You can also go into debt by overspending and even be robbed of your fake fortune.

The Dabloon economy is currently in a tailspin with inflation, robbery and even the Dabloon IRS taking notice.