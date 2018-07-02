Roseanne Barr might be returning to TV much sooner than expected.

During the most recent episode of Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast, released on Sunday (Jully 1), the former sitcom star hinted that a TV comeback could be in her immediate future.

"Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things. I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it," she said, making sure to note she wasn't yet totally sure.

"We'll see," she concluded.

Barr's comments come after ABC abruptly canceled her previous show, Roseanne, due to racist remarks she made on Twitter about former White House staffer Valerie Jarrett. The network has since announced a spinoff featuring the rest of the Conner family, of which Barr will not be a part of. She also won't have any financial or creative involvement.

"I didn’t ask to be paid off," Barr explained of the new series. "I asked for nothing and I just stepped away because that is penance.”

In an earlier podcast with Boteach, she tearfully apologized for her behavior after blaming it on Ambien in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people, even unwillingly, there’s no excuse. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses. But I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance."