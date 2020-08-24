Jeffree Star has a new boyfriend and the internet can't stop talking about it.

The beauty YouTuber and cosmetics mogul shared a photo of his new beau on Sunday (August 23). "Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year," he captioned the image.

The photo showed Star straddling the mystery man. Although his fan wasn't visible, fans discovered his identity via his arm tattoos that were visible in the image.

There were numerous fan theories, but his basketball tattoo gave himself away: Star is dating former basketball player, André Marhold.

See the photo, below.

On Monday (August 24), Star responded to the speculation surrounding the new man in his life. "Don't worry who I'm s---ing and f---ing," he said in an Instagram Story.

He later confirmed his boyfriend's identity by sharing two new photos. See the pics, below.

Jeffree Star Instagram Story

Jeffree Star Instagram Story

Marhold is from North Carolina and played basketball at Duquesne University before playing for Austria and Germany teams. He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia and is currently the CEO of a modeling talent agency, Belle Agency.

One of Marhold's alleged ex-girlfriends seemingly responded to the new relationship. "My ex on the shade room for f---ing Jeffree Star is not how I planned to start my day," Twitter user @ghostfacelo wrote.

See reactions, below.