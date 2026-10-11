Nidal Hasan is a former U.S. Army major who was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in a 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood in Texas.

Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 for the attack, which targeted fellow service members at the military installation.

More than a decade later, his scheduled execution is drawing renewed attention as officials consider how it will be carried out.

What Did Nidal Hasan Do?

On Nov. 5, 2009, Hasan opened fire at Fort Hood, a major U.S. Army installation in Texas. The shooting killed 13 people and injured 32 others.

READ MORE: These Five States Have Produced the Most Serial Killers

Hasan, who was serving as an Army psychiatrist at the time, was arrested following the attack. He was later convicted by a military jury and sentenced to death.

When Is Nidal Hasan's Execution?

Hasan's execution is scheduled for Dec. 3, according to the Pentagon, and is expected to be carried out by firing squad.

If carried out, it would be the first U.S. military execution since 1961 and the first military execution by firing squad since 1945.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had not yet decided whether the execution would be livestreamed.

"He was vicious, he was violent," Trump told reporters at the White House. He added that showing the execution might deter others from committing similar acts, but said he would make the final decision.

Get our free mobile app

Fox News Digital previously reported that Trump approved the use of an Army firing squad following a recommendation from War Secretary Pete Hegseth.