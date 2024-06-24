Whether it's corn chips, Fritos, or even Doritos, if you have a four-legged, furry best friend then you're familiar with that smell coming from your dogs paws.

I used to take it as a sign that maybe it's time to give my dog a bath. I mean it never bothered me personally but I figured it just happened after numerous walks and playdates in the park and even used to think it was just my dog once upon a time.

It was a veterinarian that told me most dogs have that Fritos smell emanating from their feet and it has to do with how they cool down. Since dogs don't sweat they cool down from the sweat glands on the bottom of their paws along with panting according to the American Kennel Club.

Our dog's paws naturally pick up dirt and with a lack of airflow between their toes according to the American Kennel Club, their fur mixed with heat and moisture breeds bacteria and yeast.

At any given time, dogs have some level of bacteria and fungi on their skin. When your dog’s paws have a bacteria called Pseudomonas and Proteus, they can give off a yeasty odor that smells similar to corn chips.

That Fritos smell is totally normal and okay. It doesn't mean our fuzzy friend has a bacterial or fungal infection according to the website The Farmers Dog.

Healthy dog paws can sometimes have a sort of ‘food’ smell. That can be totally normal as long as the odor isn’t extremely strong and your dog isn’t constantly licking or biting their paws. In some quantity, they’re supposed to be there.

When you should be worried about your dog's paws is when that smell is moldy cheese.

