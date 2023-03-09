Why Isn’t Lady Gaga Going to Perform at the 2023 Oscars?

Lady Gaga will not be performing at the 2023 Academy Awards this Sunday (March 12).

According to Deadline, Mother Monster, who is nominated for Best Song for her song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, won't be performing due to a scheduling conflict.

Gaga did not have time to rehearse a musical number for the ceremony as she has been busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix

Oscars showrunner Glenn Weiss confirmed that Gaga won't be taking the stage.

"We invited all five [of the Best Song nominees]," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We have great relationship with Lady Gaga, but she is in the middle of shooting a movie. It didn’t feel like she could get a performance to the caliber that she is used to, so she isn’t going to perform at the show," Weiss continued.

Gaga's "Hold My Hand" was a moderate success on the charts upon its debut. The song peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was met with critical acclaim.

Overall, "Hold My Hand" marks Gaga's fourth Oscar nomination and third for Best Song. She earned a previous nod for "Til It Happens To You" and a win for "Shallow."

Watch Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" Music Video:

While she is not slated to perform, Gaga will attend the show, where Rihanna will take the stage to perform her song "Lift Me Up" from the highly-successful Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday at 8PM ET on ABC.