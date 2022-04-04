Here’s Why SZA Was on Crutches at the 2022 Grammys

SZA answered the question that was on everyone's mind while watching the 2022 Grammys ceremony last night (April 3): Why was SZA on crutches at the Grammys?

The Ctrl star and her "Kiss Me More" collaborator Doja Cat delivered one of the most delightfully chaotic moments of the awards show when they took the stage to accept the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

SZA made her way to the stage on a pair of crutches while Lady Gaga assisted with the train of her gown. She then did an adorable shuffle-walk to claim her Grammy. Meanwhile, Doja Cat made a mad dash from the restroom to deliver a teary-eyed acceptance speech.

Suffice to say social media was talking about the frenzied moment, but everyone wanted to know why the singer was using crutches.

It turns out there's a simple explanation: SZA fell out of bed Grammys morning.

“It’s very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” SZA told reporters backstage, according to Billboard. “That’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”

The hit-maker also poked fun at the moment in a celebratory post on Instagram.

"Thank you to God my ancestors my team and my Family !! Thank u [Doja Cat] for having me on this song n letting me to whatever I wanted," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the event.

"Eff my weak ass bony ankles lol," SZA added.

SZA managed to stand without the assistance of her crutches while posing with her Grammy. The Buffalo News reports she was heard telling her PR team that she wanted to avoid being photographed in a wheelchair.

However, the star included a photo of herself being pushed in said wheelchair by Lil Nas X in her collection of photos. She also showed off her wrapped ankle.

Check out the message and photos below:

Lil Nas X also poked fun at the situation on Twitter. After the ceremony was over, he shared a video of himself pushing SZA along in her wheelchair.

"I am now [SZA's] personal care taker," he joked.

Check out the cute post below: