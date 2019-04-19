As Lizzo, herself, once professed: she's not a snack, baby, she's the whole damn meal. And let us be the first to say, you'd be unwise not to bring your appetite.

On Friday (April 19), the "Juice" singer/rapper/flutist phenom released her third solo studio album, Cuz I Love You, and proved her time to strike is 2019. While she's been in the game for some time, she's exploded this year, landing performance spots on The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and dazzling festival-goers with a Coachella set for the books.

Casual fans might not know that Lizzo's been angling for a spot in the limelight since her teens, and spent her high school and college years organizing girl groups, earning a classical music degree and performing at small venues and festivals across the country. In other words, if she does finally explode into the mainstream (and, man, we certainly hope she does), luck will have had nothing to do with it.

Below, check out 10 reasons you have to absolutely start sipping Lizzo's juice (in case you haven't already).