‘Wicked: Part Two’ Has a New Title! + Everything We Know About the Sequel (So Far)

After the massive success of Wicked, more information has been revealed about the highly anticipated 2025 sequel – including a title change!

Turns out Wicked: Part Two was simply a working title and the sequel will be dubbed Wicked: For Good.

The new title is a nod to the closing duet between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) which is called "For Good" and sees the pair singing about how they have touched each other's lives, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The first film released in November 2024 and broke box office records with gravity-defying success.

Part one followed Elphaba, Glinda, and their friends Nessarose (Marissa Bode), Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), Boq (Ethan Slater) and more at Shiz University in Oz.

After starting off as enemies, Elphaba and Glinda quickly become besties and accompany each other to meet the Wizard of Oz in the Emerald City.

The film ended with Erivo's (and Grande's) show-stopping rendition of "Defying Gravity" featuring the closing riff heard 'round the world.

Find out more about what we know about the Wicked sequel, below.

When Does 'Wicked: For Good' Come Out?

Wicked: For Good is set to release on Nov. 21, 2025, one day off from the year anniversary of the first film's premiere.

What Happens in 'Wicked: For Good'?

In the second half of the movie musical adaptation, things get much darker for our Ozian witches.

In Wicked: For Good, expect to see Elphaba and Glinda pitted against each other as they face their own battles politically and emotionally.

Plus, the love triangle between Elphaba, Glinda and Fiyero comes to a head and we find out what happens with Elphaba's original "death" by melting and the infamous house falling on top of her sister Nessarose.

"There's a lot of soul searching in movie 2. They're asking, 'Is this the right decision that you made?' There's a matureness and a nuance to it that we earn from the first movie. The second movie really gets to play with [that maturity]," director Jon M. Chu told EW.

"If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences. Choices are difficult to make, but when you do make those choices, sometimes the result isn't what you expect it to be. It can be lonely, it can be hard," he added.

What Songs Are in 'Wicked: For Good'?

While Wicked ended with the iconic "Defying Gravity" and featured fan favorites like "Popular" and "Dancing Through Life," the sequel still has some beloved songs to perform.

Since the first film followed the original Broadway show closely, we can only assume that we will be hearing all of the second-act songs from the original soundtrack.

Those include tracks 12 through 19:

12. Thank Goodness

13. Wonderful

14. I'm Not That Girl (Reprise)

15. As Long as You're Mine

16. No Good Deed

17. March of the Witch Hunters

18. For Good

19. Finale: For Good (Reprise)

However, Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz has written two brand new Wicked songs just for the movie.

No details on which characters will be singing the tracks or what part they might play in the movie have been revealed.

How Long Is 'Wicked: For Good'?

Wicked: For Good does not have an official runtime yet, but the stage musical's second act runs for about two hours and 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, Wicked is a two-hour and 40-minute-long film.