Controversial Ariana Grande Look-Alike Paige Niemann Slammed for Uncanny Glinda Cosplay

Controversial Ariana Grande look-alike Paige Niemann is up to her old tricks again – this time with a Glinda from Wicked cosplay.

Niemann posted her cosplay on TikTok this week wearing an outfit that was eerily similar to Grande's Glinda costume from Shiz University during the scene featuring the song "What Is This Feeling?"

She even had hair the same color as Grande's and matched her makeup to make her look even more similar to the pop star.

The post garnered immediate criticism thanks to her track record for impersonating Grande online, including wearing her hair like the "Eternal Sunshine" singer's and seemingly intentionally trying to make the same facial expressions that Grande often makes.

"I hope you know this is INSANE," one person commented.

"Paige, its obsession atp," another viewer wrote in the comments.

"ENOUGH," someone else declared.

"You look so much like Frankie Grande!!!!" another person joked.

"ITS BEEN 6 YEARS," someone else said, referring to the fact that Niemann's charade has been going on for that long.

Niemann first started posting photos and videos of herself in Ariana Grande-esque outfits and hairdos when she was around 12 years old on Muscial.ly (now TikTok).

Her videos have even gone viral enough that Grande herself has seen them and in 2019 she called one of them "bizarre."

"I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. [crying eomji] i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it's definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao," she tweeted at the time, per E! News.

Niemann was also heavily criticized when she opened an OnlyFans page in 2022 after fans slammed her for using Grande's likeness to gain followers on the account.

Most recently, Niemann was banned from several social media platforms, including TikTok, but it seems she's made a comeback with her Glinda cosplay video.

Last week, she made a video celebrating her return after a two-week ban from TikTok.