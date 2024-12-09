12 Christmas Gift Ideas for the ‘Wicked’ Fan in Your Life

Now that Wicked has officially become the most pop-u-lar movie of the year, it's definitely made it to the top of tons of fans' Christmas wish lists.

Thanks to the film's alleged unlimited marketing budget, there are plenty of Wicked-related gifts out there for the Elphaba or Glinda in your life.

Gift Ideas for Wicked Fans:

Give the gift of reading the original story that inspired the musical-turned-film with the 1995 Wicked novel by Gregory Maguire, or grab the Wicked Monopoly game for some family fun. Plus, household items including glassware and tumblers will make fans feel like they're at Shiz University with all their Ozian friends, while beauty tools such as hair accessories will help capture an IRL Elphie or Galinda vibe.

See what other Wicked gift ideas we have in store, below.

Wicked Collector’s Edition Book by Gregory Maguire

The novel that inspired the Broadway play and now the movie musical is sure to give fans even more details about the adventures of Elphaba and Galinda and prepare them for Wicked: Part Two in 2025. (Fair warning: The novel skews more adult than the musical, so this is a gift best reserved for older audiences.)

Wicked Official Coloring Book

Transport the creative in your life to Oz with this official Wicked coloring book! Art tip: green and pink do, in fact, go great together.

Wicked Glinda and Elphaba Valentine’s Funko Pop Set

Wicked collectors and pop culture lovers will swoon over these pink Valentine's-themed Elphaba and Glinda Funko Pop figures.

Conair Wicked Glinda or Elphaba Hair Accessory Gift Set

Treat the fan in your life to one of these hair accessory gift boxes that will have them shimmering in baby pink like Glinda or slaying in emerald green like Elphaba.

Monopoly Wicked Edition Board Game

Keep the fun going with the whole family by snagging this Wicked edition of Monopoly that will transport everyone to Oz, no tornado required.

Dragon Glassware x Wicked Wine Glasses

Toast to the new year and make the holidays defy gravity with these fancy Wicked-themed wine glasses in pink and green.

Wicked Pink and Green Logo Hoodie

Just in time for winter, this Wicked hoodie is the perfect cozy gift for fans of the beloved musical.

Wicked Beaded Bracelet Set

For the fashionable fan in your life, this Wicked beaded bracelet set is great for a little Ozian fashion IRL.

Wicked Official Insulated Tumbler With Straw

Whether fans are heading to the movie theater or practicing Glinda's viral choreography, they need to stay hydrated, and this insulated Wicked tumbler is the way to go!

Wicked Reflection Wall Poster

Help fans commemorate the year of Wicked forevermore with this gorgeous wall poster.

Wicked: The Story of Oz Replica Pop-Up Book

This gorgeous pop-up book combines literary and movie magic to bring scenes from the film and the world of Oz to life via 3D illustrations.

Wicked: The Soundtrack Official CD

Lastly, gift your favorite fan the ability to practice hitting those insane notes just like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo with the official Wicked soundtrack CD.