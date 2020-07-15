Will Ferrell Just Landed His First ‘Billboard’ Chart Song

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why one woman took a job as a dishwasher at a nursing home, Kylie Jenner’s potential new man and more, below!

Will Ferrell Lands First Song on Billboard



Will Ferrell landed his first song on the Billboard charts. The track is called “Husavik - My Home Town” and was written for his new Netflix comedy, Eurovision. Listen below! (via Billboard)

What Will Happen to TikTok Influencers If TikTok Is Banned?

TikTok influencers fear that President Trump will attempt to ban the app, which begs the question: What will happen to them? One influencer, @seandoesmagic, has 13.5 million followers and says he makes $15,000 to $20,000 per sponsored post. He says he will jump to Instagram if TikTok is banned in the U.S., but most influencers are preparing to enter the work force. (via TMZ)

Most Americans View Grocery Stores as a Thing of the Past

A new survey commissioned by HelloFresh reveals that nearly 70% of Americans think they won't return to grocery stores post COVID-19. Because of the quarantine, the app is pushing for door-to-door grocery service. When it comes to cooking, 55% of people are trying pre-measured meal kits and 61% just order from local restaurants now. (via Study Finds)

Petition Created to Add Warning Signs to Lake Piru

A petition has been created in light of Naya Rivera’s death urging officials to post warning signs for swimmers at Lake Piru, where Rivera died. The petition states that officials need to take responsibility and shut the lake down. According to the Los Angeles Times, there have been about seven drownings in Lake Piru between 1994 and 2000. (via People)

Wife Takes Dishwasher Job at Nursing Home To See Husband

A Florida woman who has been separated from her husband due to the pandemic accepted a dish washing job at his nursing home so they could finally see each other. Her husband has early onset Alzheimer’s. The center's visitor ban has been extended for another two months due to COVID-19 numbers increasing. (via KPTV)

Kylie Jenner’s Rumored New Man Is Jordyn Wood’s Ex

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Fai Khadra, a model and musician who also just so happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Jordyn Wood’s, Kylie’s former BFF. The speculation started when she shared a picture with Khadra during a trip to Utah with her friends. She was spotted leaving a club arm-in-arm with him last month. (via Capital FM)