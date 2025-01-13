Why the Nonsensical ‘Window Shades Up’ Rule on Airplanes Actually Makes Sense

We've all rolled our eyes when the flight attendant asks us to raise our window shades for take-off and landing. At this point, I'm not sure why anyone wastes time and energy to get all worked up over airplane rules. It is what it is.

Whether they seem nonsensical or annoying, it's easier to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight.

However, there are actually two legitimate rules behind that often made fun of shades up rule and they totally make sense.

According to Conde Nast and the US Sun, it's all about safety issues for those just-in-case emergency moments.

READ ON: How Jerks Stop You From Reclining Your Airplane Seat

REASON ONE

The main reason flight attendants ask us to keep our window shades up is so everyone, especially the flight attendants, can see outside while taxiing, takeoff, and landing.

From a safety standpoint, open shades help improve situational awareness. For example, during an emergency evacuation, flight attendants or passengers need to be able to see outside to determine whether it’s safe to open and use an emergency exit. You don’t want to send someone out an over-wing exit if the engine on that side is still running or on fire.

READ ON: Does Alcohol Affect You Differently on an Airplane?

REASON TWO

If anything happens during take-off and landing, which are the riskiest stages of every flight, it helps if our eyes are adjusted for the current lighting for more efficient reaction time.

That’s also the reason why the lights in the cabin are dimmed for take-off and landing. , to be able to view both sides of the plane as one could be unsafe to exit from. The purpose is to allow your eyes to adjust to the outdoor light levels so that if there is an emergency and you have to rapidly evacuate you won't be blinded by the sudden burst of light.

Makes sense to me.

Pop Stars Who Drive the Most Expensive Cars CoPilot researched pop stars with expensive tastes in cars and spotlighted 10 with some of the coolest collections. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale