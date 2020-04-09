‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star Jennifer Stone Is Now a Nurse Helping COVID-19 Patients

Wizards of Waverly Place's Jennifer Stone is joining the "front lines" as a registered nurse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, best known for playing Selena Gomez's on-screen best friend on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012, announced via Instagram that she's preparing to join the millions of brave health care workers in their fight against COVID-19.

Stone is officially a registered nurse after completing nursing school last year.

"A very good friend of mine (@maiarawalsh) pointed out to me that today is #worldhealthday. It is also the day I went from a volunteer, then a student nurse, and now an RN resident," she wrote alongside a photo of her three different ID badges. "I just hope to live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them."

Stone revealed she finished nursing school in December 2019, writing, "It’s been a long road of blood (mostly other people’s), sweat, and tears (those were mine) but I can finally call myself a nursing grad!” alongside an Instagram post that featured her proudly showed off her diploma.

The 27-year-old's decision comes a crucial time during the coronavirus crisis. As of April 8, there are over 435,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 15,000 deaths in the United States.