Illinois Woman Arrested in Hawaii After Using Fake COVID Vaccination Card to Go on Vacation

A woman was arrested after allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled Moderna as "Maderna."

The New York Post reports that 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak from Illinois used the fake vaccination card while vacationing in Hawaii.

On Aug. 23, Mrozak flew into O'ahu through Southwest Airlines. Shortly after, authorities were tipped off to her allegedly fraudulent document. She was apparently attempting to bypass Hawaii's current 10-day mandatory quarantine period.

Aside from the major red flag of the vaccine misspelling, the card also purported that Mrozak was vaccinated in Delaware. Court documents show that authorities did not find any record in the state.

At first, police were not able to locate Mrozak as she reportedly left a fake hotel address with the screeners at the airport. Court documents reveal that she was finally caught when she returned to the airport to fly home this past weekend.

Mrozak was arrested and held on $2,000 bail. She is accused of falsifying vaccine documents.

Though it's a serious offense, social media had a field day with Mrozak's alleged scam, particularly with the hilarious misspelling of Moderna. See some of the funniest reactions, below:

In a similar recent event, Instagram user @AntiVaxMomma, real name Jasmine Clifford, was arrested for selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards on the social media platform.

Prosecutors claim that she worked with a medical health professional to enter 10 people who purchased the phony cards into the New York State Immunization Information System database. Fifteen people in total were arrested in relation to the scam. Thirteen people who purchased the fake cards were allegedly front-line and essential service workers.