Woman Leaves $100 Tip for 20-Year-Old Domino’s Employee Running Entire Store by Herself

On TikTok, a woman went viral for sharing her appreciation after witnessing a 20-year-old Domino's employee "killing it" while working completely alone in one of the pizza chain's restaurants.

Christine Ferguson, who shares content under the username @bluegrassblogger, decided to pick up her pizza after noticing the delivery for her pie could take up to two hours.

When she entered the Domino's location she had ordered from, she was stunned to find a young woman manning the entire store by herself.

"I'm watching this 20-year-old girl run this Domino's by herself," Christine says in her video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

"She is making pizzas, working the register, breaking down boxes, answering the phone... all the things," she continues. "I'm fixing to leave her a $100 tip. She is working her little butt off."

TikTok viewers were stunned.

"They are doing her so wrong," one user commented on Christine's video.

"She needs to get paid for each person's job she's doing plus hers," another weighed in.

In a follow-up video shared to TikTok, Christine explains her husband had ordered pizza while she was finishing up work.

After an hour had passed and their pizza hadn't arrived, Christine looked at the delivery estimator and noticed it could be another two hours before her delivery arrived, so she decided to pick up the pizza herself.

"I see this girl, just hustling," Christine shared. "She is running back and forth to the oven, she's putting stuff in, she's going to the station, making new pizzas, she broke down these boxes. She has to keep stuff going while she's helping the customers."

She continues: "To see her handling this immense amount of pressure and killing it obviously made me proud of her, but at the same time, it was just crazy seeing the situation she was working under."

Christine says she felt concerned for the employee's physical safety and overall well-being. "I expected another employee to eventually emerge from the back, but they never did. I very soon realized she was all by herself."

Christine says the worker maintained her composure and kept a positive attitude throughout the entire experience, so she felt compelled to applaud the employee's efforts with a $100 tip.

In a third video, Christine shares she posted the original clip to raise awareness about overworked service employees and to commend their hard work.

"Just because they don't go to college or a trade school to learn their craft doesn't mean they're unskilled, which is often said in place of 'unworthy,' in my opinion," Christine says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly made many aware of how valuable service workers are; however, Christine questions if companies purposely choose to understaff establishments "because they know they can stretch the capabilities of workers."

In a fourth video, Christine says she has reached out to Domino's corporate as well as the individual Domino's franchise owner with hopes of giving the unnamed Domino's employee more recognition.