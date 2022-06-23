Teen Shares Inappropriate Text Messages Driving Instructor Sent Her Before Exam: ‘Booty Call?’

A young woman went viral on TikTok after revealing the inappropriate text messages her married driving instructor sent her.

"Things my driving instructor said to me," Rachel McKinley captioned her viral video, which has been viewed over 2.8 million times.

The man's first pass came in the form of a text calling the 19-year-old student "foxy."

In another message, he asked her to "entertain me."

Not yielding to McKinley's short responses to his messages, the man made another vulgar comment, saying he approved of "a quickie" when Mckinley requested a shorter driving lesson.

Things escalated when he requested a "booty call" for his birthday and said she "owes" him a drink.

When McKinley chose not to respond, the man sent a follow-up message asking if he had said something wrong and insisting he was "joking."

The man also sent her messages asking for a date, which she turned down.

"I feel like I made a proper t-t of myself earlier asking you," he texted her.

See below:

In her TikTok she said she "was not leading him on" but responded to make the situation less "awkward" after he continuously refused to stay in his lane.

Unfortunately, the instructor was the only teacher available to help her prepare for her exam.

McKinley's story struck a chord on TikTok, where others shared their own horror stories and experiences in her comments section.

"I am so glad I have a female instructor," a user wrote.

"I'm actually amazed at how many driving instructors do this...mine was the exact same," someone else commented.

"So, it's not just me that's had driving instructors overstep boundaries????????" another wrote.