A woman is recalling her Miami vacation from hell, and her story is so wild it's almost unbelievable.

After news went viral that a Florida man was busted for pleasuring himself in a Miami Beach Starbucks, Halley McGookin took to TikTok to explain what really happened.

In the viral TikTok, Halley explains she and a group of gal pals descended on Miami on a Thursday, had a good night, woke up a smidge “hungover” and decided to mobile order some coffee.

That’s when her seemingly normal morning went awry.

After the women arrived at the Starbucks, a man followed in behind them and stood there and started to “jerk himself off in the middle of the store.”

Halley and her friends grabbed their drinks and beelined for the door. The man wasn’t finished though, and so he followed them out of the store while continuing to touch himself.

“Can you stop?” someone can be heard pleading in the clip, before Halley and her pals start walking away as fast as possible, with the guy still hot on their tails.

Eventually police were called and the man was tased and apprehended.

But that's hardly the end of Halley's tourist tale from hell...

Putting the traumatic experience behind her, the ladies decided to go out and have a good evening.

The next morning, hoping to avoid the Starbucks where she was “sexually assaulted,” Halley and her friends chose to go to a cute café instead.

It was after she ordered her food that another horrifying incident occurred: a “man collapses and dies” in front of her, Halley explains.

“Fully dies and is put in a body bag,” she adds, showing a video of the man's body being carried away.

Unbeknownst to her at the time, news of the man being arrested for pleasuring himself on Starbucks had made headlines, with a reporter eventually reaching out to Halley and asking if she wanted to be on the news.

Having nothing left to lose, Halley decided to tell her story and appeared on the evening news.

After her news debut, Halley explained she and her friends got on the next flight out of Miami.

“All I have to say is I have never in my life been so happy to be back in New York City,” she declares from her bed at the end of the TikTok. “Miami humbled the f--k out of me and I don’t know if I’ll ever go back.”

According to the New York Post, the man arrested for pleasuring himself was “self-proclaimed” male model Blake Reign.

The 27-year-old was “charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct in an establishment, and resisting an officer without violence.” His bail was set at $700.