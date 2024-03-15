Are you freaking out about all the bad media reports on dryer sheets? I mean didn't we all grow up with them and NOW all this info is coming out? I've even used them to rub on the clothing I'm wearing to stop the static as well as my hair for static control.

Fabric softener is just the liquid form of dryer sheets and it, too, is getting a bad rap, unfortunately for the same reason.

In case you didn't know, according to The Today Show, the coating both products use for their effectiveness is the issue because it can damage the sensors on your machines by rubbing off on them as well as your dryer basket and lint trap.

Unless you have regular maintenance on your machines it eventually ruins their effectiveness. Okay, fine, I'm not sure if anyone is going to stop using them after all this time however if you want an alternative l et me share with you how much I love the wool dryer balls my sister gave me for Christmas.

They speed up dryer time, reduce wrinkles, reduce static cling, and soften clothes. However, you have to use them correctly to really get the most out of them.

According to Martha Stewart, you really want to use four at a time. They're the size of a tennis ball and you can use them over and over again for around 1,000 loads. Not that any of us are counting but when the wool starts to loosen you'll know it's time to get new ones.

Also, adding a few drops of your favorite smelling essential oil to your wool dryer balls is very popular and healing however make sure the oils you use don't have any alcohol since it's flammable.I have yet to try the essential oils but I hear wonderful things. By the way, wool dryer balls cost around $12 for six.

