YG Entertainment Addresses Threats Made Against BLACKPINK’s Lisa

YG Entertainment has responded to threats made against BLACKPINK member Lisa.

The Thailand Embassy in Korea first released a statement regarding online threats made against Lisa, who is a Thai national living in Korea while working with the girl group sensation.

“From May 2 to 6, we have received many e-mails and Direct Messages (DMs) regarding the threats made online against Lisa’s life," the account tweeted on Thursday (May 7), according to Soompi. "We have notified her agency YG Entertainment."

The entertainment company quickly responded to the embassy's tweet by releasing a statement that promised to take the threats seriously while keeping Lisa safe.

"At YG Entertainment, we are doing our best for the safety and protection of our artists and fans,” the company stated. “We are aware of this current situation, and not only are we doing our own constant monitoring, but we are also collecting and going through information sent to us by fans. We will be taking strong action against these threats.”

BLACKPINK are currently gearing up for their June 2020 comeback.