Yolanda Hadid confirmed Gigi and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together.

The proud mom opened up about her daughter's pregnancy and due date with Dutch publication RTL Boulevard Wednesday (April 29) just one day after the news broke. Though footage from the interview hasn't been released yet, the outlet's Instagram account posted her statement in which she shares her excitement over being a grandmother for the first time.

"Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press," Yolanda said. "Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in."

"We feel very blessed," she added.

It's been reported the supermodel and former One Direction singer are having a baby girl and that Gigi is already 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

The couple has yet to comment on the news publicly, but fans are convinced Gigi's 25th birthday celebrations also served as a secret gender reveal party as they pointed out the strings of her birthday balloons were both blue and pink.

Other eagle-eyed fans even noticed a gift, wrapped in baby-themed decor, from her sister Bella that read "Hello little one."