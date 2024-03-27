YouTube Star Ninja Diagnosed With Cancer

YouTube star Ninja has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 32.

The online sensation, real name Tyler Blevins, has revealed a dermatologist found a suspicious mole on his foot and had it removed as a precaution, and it turned out to be melanoma but doctors are "optimistic" that they've caught the cancer in its early stages.

He went public with the health scare in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that [wife] Jess proactively scheduled for me ...

"There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful.

"It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages."

The gamer went on to reveal he's had a biopsy taken on the area and had skin around the melanoma removed. He added: "I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it."

He went on to urge his followers to get regular skin checks, adding: "I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin check-ups."

The online star's wife Jessica Blevins went on to reveal the couple's move to Florida helped catch the cancer because living in a sunny state prompted her to start booking their annual skin checks.

She replied to her husband's post, writing: " Crazy butterfly effect moment ... I probably wouldn’t have started scheduling annual skin check-ups yet if we didn’t move to Florida.

"Foot melanoma is not sun-related, so it would have been there anyways and we might not have found it. Thank God."