Yungblud Selling Necklaces Made of His Used Chewing Gum

If you're into unique jewelry, Yungblud has you covered.

The emo singer is selling a line of necklaces made from his own used chewing gum.

Yes, you read that right.

According to Billboard, the 25-year-old musician collaborated with jewelry artist Greg Yuna, as well as 5 Gum, to create a limited edition line of necklaces called "Masterpieces."

Each necklace consists of a piece of chewed limited edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 Gum suspended in lucite and encased in acrylic, as well as white diamonds and a charm with the 5 Gum logo and Yuna's signature stamp engraved, according to Billboard.

Each necklace comes on a 14K white gold chain.

Buyers will also receive a certificate of authentication and a pack of 5 Gum along with Yungblud's photo.

Bidding is open now through Oct. 26 via eBay. The highest bid is at $250 as of publishing time.

Proceeds for the sales of the 15 necklaces will go toward the National Independent Venue Foundation.

"I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created. His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing," Yungblud said in a statement.

The singer's most recent tour was sponsored by 5 Gum, which he addressed in the statement, saying, "I loved this tour with 5 Gum and I couldn’t think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the US as I could and seeing as many of my fans as possible. Playing these new songs for the first time in these beautiful record stores was an experience I’ll never forget."

"Can't believe it's almost year 2023 and we're bidding on chewed yungblud gum necklaces," one fan tweeted in response to the collab.

"No I did not just open my [timeline] to see there is an open auction to bid on pieces of gum chewed by yungblud nope I did not ignorance is bliss I did not see that," another wrote.