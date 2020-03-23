Halsey and Yungblud's latest Instagram posts have fans convinced they're back together.

The reconciliation rumors all started this weekend after the "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker shared a photo of a meal on her Stories, which consisted of a traditional Yorkshire dish, including pudding and Banoffee pie. (Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, was born in Yorkshire, England.)

"My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified," Halsey captioned the shot.

The 22-year-old artist then further fueled speculation after he re-posted Halsey's photo on his own Instagram account and wrote "can confirm" along with a checkmark and heart emoji.

Naturally, fans of the former couple are celebrating via Twitter.

Fans also noticed Halsey deleted her birthday post for boyfriend Evan Peters, leading many to believe the two may have called it quits. Neither of them has confirmed the split, but sources say the actor is the one who broke it off.

As for Halsey and Yungblud, they broke up in September 2019 after the singer was spotted on a date with Peters at Six Flags. At the time, she denied rumors that she cheated on him with the American Horror Story star and sources said the pair decided to go their separate ways due to conflicting schedules.